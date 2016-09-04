Sam McAllister Sets Records At Czech Skate

Irish figure skater Sam McAllister capped off his international debut at the International Skating Union (ISU) Junior Grand Prix Czech Skate in Ostrava, Czech Republic with two new Irish junior national record scores.

In the short program, McAllister had skated confidently to “The Mask” soundtrack. He landed a triple Salchow-double toe loop combination and a double loop and executed three spins. His only error was singling a planned double Axel. Despite this, he emerged with a personal best score of 38.95.

McAllister opened his free skating routine to the “Sherlock Holmes” soundtrack with a double Lutz-double toe-double loop combination and attempted seven more jumping passes. Even though he received no credit for a change foot combination spin from a flying entry, he earned a score 67.44 for his free which gave him an overall score 106.39. Both marks represent new junior Irish national records.

“Not everything went my way today, but I fought hard through the program,” McAllister said. “I am looking forward to using what I have learned here in my next competition.”

McAllister will participate at the ISU Junior Grand Prix Tallinn Cup in Estonia later on this month.

You can view McAllister’s performances at the links below:

Short program – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LTZZVSohIRk

Free Skating – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CczkfFF6mFo

Further Biographical Information:

ISU Biography – http://www.isuresults.com/bios/isufs00101056.htm

ISAI Biography – https://isai.ie/Figure-Skating/national-team/66