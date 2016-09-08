Irish skater Conor Stakelum will perform in Bergamo Italy

The opening event of the International Skating Union (ISU) Challenger Series in Figure Skating will feature Irish skater Conor Stakelum as Ireland’s sole entry at the Lombardia Trophy in Bergamo, Italy this weekend.

This will be the opening competition of the new season for the three-time Irish senior champion who had an impressive 2015/2016, setting national record scores over the course of his competition schedule.

After 15 months training full-time in Dundee, Scotland under the tutelage of Olympic coach Simon Briggs, the Dubliner is looking to build on what he achieved last season.

“I have worked really hard at raising the technical difficulty of both my programs,” Stakelum said. “I am looking forward to competing again after all these months of intense training.”

Stakelum will first compete in the short program on Friday (9 September) with the free skating to follow on Sunday (11 September).