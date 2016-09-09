Search
Olympic Council of Ireland Statement – 09/09/2016

September 9, 2016
Olympic Council of Ireland – Statement

9/9/16

 

Today the OCI Crisis Management Sub Committee appointed Deloitte to conduct an independent review of the OCI’s governance arrangements under its current Constitution.

The review will involve the following:

  • reviewing the OCI Memorandum and Articles of Association/Constitution and the governance arrangements in the constitutions of a selection of relevant comparator sports bodies and other National Olympic Committees with a view to making recommendations on changes that might be made to the OCI Memorandum and Articles of Association/Constitution;
  • engaging on the above with relevant stakeholders (members of the OCI Executive Committee and OCI Member Federations, Sport Ireland, the European Olympic Committee and the International Olympic Committee;
  • preparation of a draft report on the findings of the review to include recommendations on governance  principles that may lead to changes to the OCI Memorandum and Articles of Association/Constitution and any other relevant matters that Deloitte identify during the course of their work and deem to be relevant.

It is anticipated that the initial exercise will be concluded within a month and the report will then be shared with the OCI Executive Committee. It is expected that all agreed changes to the OCI Constitution will then be put to an OCI EGM soon after.

Ends

