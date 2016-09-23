Search
Col. Broy Monument Unveiled

September 23, 2016
The Minister for Foreign Affairs Charlie Flanagan has unveiled a monument to the legendary Col. Eamon (Ned) Broy who, in an amazing career, became President of the Olympic Council of Ireland (1935-1950).

In spite of many difficulties, Col. Broy allowed the OCI to develop and ensured a worthy participation in the 1948 post-war Olympic Games in London.

The Minister was joined by the Acting President of the OCI William O’Brien, Garda Commissioner Noirin O’Sullivan and Ceann Comhairle Sean O Fearghail at Coolegegan Cemetery, Rathangan, Co Kildare.

Col. Broy’s daughter is seen here pictured with the OCI’s Acting President William O’Brien at the unveiling ceremony which was also attended by many Broy family members.

A daring spy in Ireland’s challenge for independence, Eamon was jailed in solitary confinement for five months on 56 charge of high treason. He was released under the War of Independence Truce. A Rathangan native, he became a trusted party to two giants of modern Irish history, Michael Collins and Eamon De Valera.

The Kildare man played no part in the subsequent Civil War. He was made Secretary of the Department of Civil Aviation, and, just a month before Collins died, he appointed him adjutant of the first Irish Air Corps, which is where he received the title of Colonel.

On the formation of the Garda in 1925 he was appointed Chief Superintendent before being made Commandant in 1929. In February 1933 he became chief of the Detective Division and a month later he was appointed Commissioner of the Garda Siochana by Eamon De Valera.

An aspiring athlete in his younger years he met Olympic superstar Jessie Owens at the Berlin Olympics in his role as OCI President.

