EOC Executive Meeting held in Slovakia

The European Olympic Committees (EOC) held its third Executive Committee meeting of 2016 in Bratislava, Slovakia at the weekend, with the focus centred on the 2019 European Games.

The meeting was chaired by EOC Vice-President and acting President of the EOC, Janez Kocijančič. (Elected President of the EOC, Patrick Hickey, temporarily stepped aside from all Olympic positions last month pending the outcome of legal proceedings in Brazil).

Speaking about Patrick Hickey’s situation, Janez Kocijančič said: “Today the EOC Executive Committee unanimously confirmed our shared belief that Patrick Hickey is innocent and the EOC is exploring ways in which we can help him to prove this and to completely clear his name and return to his family and Olympic duties.”

Regarding the 2019 European Games, the Executive Committee agreed on the critical importance of confirming a host city by the time of the General Assembly in Minsk in October.

Kocijančič added:

“We have held a very productive meeting here today in Bratislava. Despite the absence of our elected President, the EOC is operating as normal and is pressing forwards in all departments and with all projects. The 2019 European Games is our absolute priority and every Executive Committee member is united behind our course of action.”

Other major discussion points from the meeting included preparations for next month’s EOC General Assembly in Minsk; the upcoming launch of the EOC’s new brand and website; and the preparations for both the summer and winter editions of the European Youth Olympic Festival in 2017.

The 45th EOC General Assembly will be held in Minsk from 21-22 October.