Team Ireland 2016-2020

Olympic Council of Ireland will be responsible for the operational planning and management of 9 Olympic events that make up the 2016-2020 Olympic Cycle .
The OCI staff will continue to work in partnership with the National Federations and Sports Councils/Institutes to enhance the performance environment within Olympic Sports personnel and programmes at Youth and Olympic level.
The full schedule of events as follows:
- 2017/2019 Winter and Summer European Youth Olympic Festivals in each year (4)
- 2018/2020 World Youth Olympic Games (2)
- 2018 Winter Olympic Games
- 2019 European Games
- 2020 Olympic Games