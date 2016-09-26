Search
Team Ireland 2016-2020

September 26, 2016
5 August 2016; Flagbearer Paddy Barnes of Ireland leads his team during the parade of nations at the opening ceremony of the 2016 Rio Summer Olympic Games at the Maracanã Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Olympic Council of Ireland will be responsible for the operational planning and management of 9 Olympic events that make up the 2016-2020  Olympic Cycle .

The OCI staff will continue to work in partnership with the National Federations and Sports Councils/Institutes to enhance the performance environment within Olympic Sports personnel and programmes at Youth and Olympic level.

The full schedule of events as follows:

  • 2017/2019 Winter and Summer European Youth Olympic Festivals in each year (4)
  • 2018/2020 World Youth Olympic Games (2)
  • 2018 Winter Olympic Games
  • 2019 European Games
  • 2020 Olympic Games
