PyeongChang 2018 progressing well

September 26, 2016
Pchang 2018

With only four days away from the 500 days-to-go mark, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach visited PyeongChang to review the progress of the next Olympic Winter Games.

During his two-day trip, Bach took part in a meeting of sports ministers from the next three Olympic hosts – Republic of Korea, Japan, and China.

As the world’s attention has turned from Rio 2016 to PyeongChang 2018, President Bach led a delegation of six IOC representatives, including IOC Coordination Commission Chair Gunilla Lindberg and IOC Olympic Games Executive Director Christophe Dubi, visiting PyeongChang and Gangneung to check on preparations for the PyeongChang Games.

 

