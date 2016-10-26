Olympic Council of Ireland – Statement 25/10/16

Olympic Council of Ireland – Statement
25 October 2016
“This evening I accepted with regret the resignation of Mr John Delaney from his position as Vice President of the Olympic Council of Ireland. I would like to thank John for his hard work and dedication to the Irish Olympic movement in his time as a member of the Executive Committee and I wish him well for the future.” – Mr Willie O’Brien Acting President of the OCI
