Olympic Council of Ireland Statement 27/10/2016

Olympic Council of Ireland – Statement

27/10/16

The Executive Committee of the OCI this evening unanimously agreed the following:

The draft Deloitte report into governance arrangements under the OCI’s current constitution, which was circulated to committee members for the first time this evening, will over the coming days be reviewed by committee members for factual accuracies. Deloitte will then finalise its report and the report will be published soon after.

Once the independent Grant Thornton report into ticketing arrangements in Rio is complete it will be sealed and passed by Grant Thornton directly to Judge Carroll Moran to consider as part of his non statutory inquiry. At no point has the OCI Executive Committee had sight of the report. It is expected that the completed report will be with Judge Moran by 15 November.

Ends

For further information:

Olive Stephens: 085 8535647