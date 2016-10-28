Search
EOC ANOC EYOF Erzurum 2017 EYOF Gyor 2017 Buenos Aires 2018

Olympic Council of Ireland Statement 27/10/2016

October 28, 2016
OCI-LOGO-FOR-WEBSITE 2

Olympic Council of Ireland – Statement

 

27/10/16

 

The Executive Committee of the OCI this evening unanimously agreed the following:

  • The draft Deloitte report into governance arrangements under the OCI’s current constitution, which was circulated to committee members for the first time this evening, will over the coming days be reviewed by committee members for factual accuracies. Deloitte will then finalise its report and the report will be published soon after.

 

  • Once the independent Grant Thornton report into ticketing arrangements in Rio is complete it will be sealed and passed by Grant Thornton directly to Judge Carroll Moran to consider as part of his non statutory inquiry.  At no point has the OCI Executive Committee had sight of the report.  It is expected that the completed report will be with Judge Moran by 15 November.

 

Ends

 

For further information:

Olive Stephens: 085 8535647

Related articles
HomeNewsRSS
Kia Logo_4C_HE_CRMULLER LOGO small for web Newbridge Silverware Logo (3)_to use on website_s PG McDonalds Samsung Visa Panasonic LeadershipTrust Omega GE   Coca Cola Atos DOW_logo for website NB_Logo_Square_web Kelloggs Irish Sports Council Pro10 logo square Electric Ireland Digicell logo transparent small
© 2016 The Olympic Council of Ireland Ltd. Registered in Dublin No. 82262. Registered Office, Olympic House, Harbour Road, Howth, Co. Dublin. D13 XK75, Ireland
Social Media Policy