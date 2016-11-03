Olympic Council of Ireland – Statement

02/11/16

At a meeting of the OCI Executive Committee this evening the following decisions were taken:

The Grant Thornton review into ticketing arrangements in Rio will be postponed and completed only following the conclusion of criminal proceedings against Mr Pat Hickey in Rio. This decision was taken following the receipt of a letter from Mr Hickey’s lawyers this week in which he threatened to make an application to the High Court for an injunction preventing the completion of the review. The Executive Committee has decided not to incur the very significant additional cost of defending any such legal proceedings.

The Executive Committee restated its commitment to continuing full cooperation with the Moran non statutory State inquiry.

There will be an EGM of the OCI in January 2017 to elect a new Executive Committee.

The completed Deloitte report on corporate governance arrangements at the OCI will be issued to OCI member federations next week in advance of January’s EGM.

Additionally at the meeting of the OCI Executive Committee Ciaran O’Cathain resigned as a Director from the Executive Committee.

