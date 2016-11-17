The 2016 ANOC Awards ceremony took place in Doha in the capital of Qatar. The World’s NOCs from the Olympic movement joined to celebrate the sporting achievements of Rio 2016.

For Europe, two highlights:

– The British Olympic Association was at the top winner – with Team GB declared the most successful NOC at Rio 2016 and the Team GB Hockey squad as Best Female Team at Rio 2016. BOA President Sebastian Coe and Hollie Webb received the awards.

– The Kosovo Olympic Committee received the Breakthrough NOC Award for their first ever Olympic medal, won by Majlinda Kelmendi (Judo).The award was received by Kosovo Olympic Committee President Mr Besim Hasani.

The other athletes who won the 3rd set of ANOC Awards were:

• Best Female Athlete at Rio 2016: Monica Puig (Tennis), from Puerto Rico

• Best Male Athlete at Rio 2016: Wayde Van Niekerk (Athletics), from South Africa

• Best Male Team at Rio 2016: Team Fiji Rugby Sevens (Rugby Sevens), accepted by Osea Kolinisau, from Fiji

• ANOC Award for the Most Inspirational Performance: Rafaela Lopes Silva, from the Brazil

As for the NOCs:

• Bahrain Olympic Committee – accepted by Ruth Jebet (Athletics) and NOC Secretary General Mr Abdulrahman Askar

• Comité National Olympique de Côte d’Ivoire – accepted by Cheick Sallah Cisse (Taekwondo) and Comité National Olympique de Côte d’Ivoire Vice President, Mr Alain Frederic Ekra

• Fiji Association of Sports and National Olympic Committee – accepted by Osea Kolinisau (Rugby Sevens) and Fiji Association of Sports and National Olympic Committee President Mr Joseph Rodan

• Jordan Olympic Committee – accepted by Ahmad Abughaush (Taekwondo) and Jordan Olympic Committee Secretary General, Mr Nasser Majali.

• Comité Olímpico de Puerto Rico – accepted by Monica Puig (Tennis) and Comité Olímpico de Puerto Rico President Mrs Sara Rosario

• Singapore National Olympic Council (Aquatics) – accepted by Singapore National Olympic Council Secretary General, Mr Christopher Chan

• National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Tajikistan (Athletics) – accepted by National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Tajikistan Secretary General, Mr Bahrullo Rajabaliev

• Vietnam Olympic Committee (Shooting) –accepted by Vietnam Olympic Committee Vice Chairman Mr Giang Hoang Vinh

The following individual awards were also presented:

• ANOC Award for Inspiring Hope through Sport: Refugee Olympic Team – accepted by Tegla Loroupe Chef de Mission of the Refugee Olympic Team

• ANOC Award for the Success of Rio 2016: Carlos Arthur Nuzman (Brazil)

• ANOC Award for Contribution to the Olympic Movement: H.H. Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad AlThani (Qatar) – accepted on His Highness the Emir of Qatar’s behalf by His Excellency Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani, President of the Qatar Olympic Committee

The award winners were selected by an ANOC Jury, which includes representatives from each of the Continental Associations, the ANOC Athletes’ Commission Chair, ASOIF President, ANOC Secretary General and media representatives. The jury collated a shortlist of candidates during the Games and then met after the conclusion of Rio 2016 to determine the winners.