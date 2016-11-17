Search
Irish Open Fencing Championships

November 17, 2016
20161117_Logo_Fencing

For World’s Top Fencers, The Road to Tokyo Leads Through Loughlinstown This Weekend

Date: Saturday/Sunday , 12/13 November, 2016 

Location: DLR Leisure Loughlinstown, Co. Dublin

This weekend the Irish Fencing Federation  hosted some of the world’s top fencers as they competed for vital points on the road to the Olympic games in Tokyo.

For the 10th year running the Irish Open Fencing Championships included a Men’s Epee FIE Satellite event. Fencers from 21 nations including Ireland’s Men’s senior team  competed in the event taking place in DLR Leisure Loughlinstown, Co. Dublin.

Fencers from 21 nations  competed including Argentina, Australia, Great Britain, USA, Switzerland, Hungary, Israel,  Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia and Netherlands.

This influx of fencing talent from abroad at a senior level coincides wonderfully with a recent renaissance of the sport in Ireland.

“We are beginning to see the blossoming of young talent at a junior (under 20) and cadet (under 17) level where young Irish fencers are in turn starting to make their mark abroad” explained Fencing Ireland chairman, Philip Lee “Attracting these top athletes from abroad to compete here in Ireland is part of our strategy to raise our fencers’ level of competition. We are looking to encourage and develop our young athletes to one day compete at the highest international level and I believe it’s working”.

This is part of a deliberate strategy from the sport’s national governing body to nurture young Irish talent and build a sustainable base for the sport in Ireland. “There are a myriad of benefits to fencing from fitness and sporting standpoint – balance, power, anaerobic and aerobic fitness but it also engages the grey-matter through tactical and mental awareness. All of that wrapped in the framework of respect and discipline coming from the great tradition in this Olympic sport”, continued Mr. Lee “And most of all, it’s great fun”.

So what chance do Ireland’s young fencers have against the world’s best?

Philip Slater who at 20 has already competed at Junior World Championships is not intimidated. “Anyone is beatable in this sport. On any given day if you can get yourself into the right space physically and mentally you can take on anyone. That’s a big part of why I love this sport”.

See below the results file

IRISH OPEN FENCING CHAMPIONSHIPS 2016
LOUGHLINSTOWN LEISURE CENTRE, DUBLIN
SATURDAY / SUNDAY, 12/13 NOVEMBER, 2016
R E S U L T S
 

Mens Epee FIE Satellite

  

Mens Foil
1 Harry Peck, GBR 1 Phillip Cripwell, DUFC
2 Alin Sbarcia, ROU 2 Stephen Brown, QUB
3 Philippe Oberson, SUI 3 Alastair Johnston, Salle Holyrood
3 Liviu Dragomir, ROU 3 Philip Lee, Pembroke
Top Junior: Kenneth Knudsen, DEN Top Junior:  Robbie Cockburn, Grosvenor
Top Veteran:  Yves Carnec, FRA Top Veteran:  Philip Lee, Pembroke
 

Womens Foil

  

Womens Sabre
1 Anna Lee, Pembroke 1 Laura Talbot,SCA
2 Joana Ramalho, Pembroke 2 Beth Taylor, Lisburn
3 Keziah Beattie, Grosvenor 3 Manon Nouvian, DUFC
3 Fiadhnait McDonough, NUIG 3 Erin Barclay, UCC
Top Junior:  Anna Lee Top Junior:  Beth Taylor
 

Womens Epee

  

Mens Sabre
1 Lucy Johnson, DUFC 1 Raul Perez Garote
2 Charlotte Slater, Lisburn 2 Stephen Concannon, Salle Dublin
3 Virginie Gautier 3 Michalis Kirimlidis. Salle Dublin
3 Camille Hindsgaul DUFC 3 Aidan Clarke, Salle Dublin
Top Junior:  Charlotte Slater, Lisburn Top Junior: Ross Patton
Top Veteran: Virginie Gautier
Best U-18 Result:
Laura Talbot

 

 

Contact: Nuala McGarrity – 086-8350921

