For World’s Top Fencers, The Road to Tokyo Leads Through Loughlinstown This Weekend

Date: Saturday/Sunday , 12/13 November, 2016

Location: DLR Leisure Loughlinstown, Co. Dublin

This weekend the Irish Fencing Federation hosted some of the world’s top fencers as they competed for vital points on the road to the Olympic games in Tokyo.

For the 10th year running the Irish Open Fencing Championships included a Men’s Epee FIE Satellite event. Fencers from 21 nations including Ireland’s Men’s senior team competed in the event taking place in DLR Leisure Loughlinstown, Co. Dublin.

Fencers from 21 nations competed including Argentina, Australia, Great Britain, USA, Switzerland, Hungary, Israel, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia and Netherlands.

This influx of fencing talent from abroad at a senior level coincides wonderfully with a recent renaissance of the sport in Ireland.

“We are beginning to see the blossoming of young talent at a junior (under 20) and cadet (under 17) level where young Irish fencers are in turn starting to make their mark abroad” explained Fencing Ireland chairman, Philip Lee “Attracting these top athletes from abroad to compete here in Ireland is part of our strategy to raise our fencers’ level of competition. We are looking to encourage and develop our young athletes to one day compete at the highest international level and I believe it’s working”.

This is part of a deliberate strategy from the sport’s national governing body to nurture young Irish talent and build a sustainable base for the sport in Ireland. “There are a myriad of benefits to fencing from fitness and sporting standpoint – balance, power, anaerobic and aerobic fitness but it also engages the grey-matter through tactical and mental awareness. All of that wrapped in the framework of respect and discipline coming from the great tradition in this Olympic sport”, continued Mr. Lee “And most of all, it’s great fun”.

So what chance do Ireland’s young fencers have against the world’s best?

Philip Slater who at 20 has already competed at Junior World Championships is not intimidated. “Anyone is beatable in this sport. On any given day if you can get yourself into the right space physically and mentally you can take on anyone. That’s a big part of why I love this sport”.

See below the results file

IRISH OPEN FENCING CHAMPIONSHIPS 2016 LOUGHLINSTOWN LEISURE CENTRE, DUBLIN SATURDAY / SUNDAY, 12/13 NOVEMBER, 2016 R E S U L T S Mens Epee FIE Satellite Mens Foil 1 Harry Peck, GBR 1 Phillip Cripwell, DUFC 2 Alin Sbarcia, ROU 2 Stephen Brown, QUB 3 Philippe Oberson, SUI 3 Alastair Johnston, Salle Holyrood 3 Liviu Dragomir, ROU 3 Philip Lee, Pembroke Top Junior: Kenneth Knudsen, DEN Top Junior: Robbie Cockburn, Grosvenor Top Veteran: Yves Carnec, FRA Top Veteran: Philip Lee, Pembroke Womens Foil Womens Sabre 1 Anna Lee, Pembroke 1 Laura Talbot,SCA 2 Joana Ramalho, Pembroke 2 Beth Taylor, Lisburn 3 Keziah Beattie, Grosvenor 3 Manon Nouvian, DUFC 3 Fiadhnait McDonough, NUIG 3 Erin Barclay, UCC Top Junior: Anna Lee Top Junior: Beth Taylor Womens Epee Mens Sabre 1 Lucy Johnson, DUFC 1 Raul Perez Garote 2 Charlotte Slater, Lisburn 2 Stephen Concannon, Salle Dublin 3 Virginie Gautier 3 Michalis Kirimlidis. Salle Dublin 3 Camille Hindsgaul DUFC 3 Aidan Clarke, Salle Dublin Top Junior: Charlotte Slater, Lisburn Top Junior: Ross Patton Top Veteran: Virginie Gautier Best U-18 Result: Laura Talbot

Contact: Nuala McGarrity – 086-8350921