McCormack heads European Cross Country Selections

Fionnuala McCormack (Kilcoole) heads the Irish team entries for the European Cross Country Championships in Chia, Italy on December 11th.

McCormack had a fine win yesterday at the IAAF permit meeting in Alcobendas, Spain yesterday and she will be hoping to lead another strong women’s team which includes UCD’s European `1500m bronze medallist Ciara Mageean.

The team also includes European 3,000m steeplechase finalists Kerry O’Flaherty (Newcastle) and Michelle Finn (Leevale) who also competed at the Olympics in Rio. It is rounded out by An Riocht’s Shona Heaslip who won the Irish Life Health National Cross Country Championships yesterday which incorporated the trial.

The senior men’s team includes marathon specialists Mick Clohisey (Raheny Shamrock) and Paul Pollock (Annadale Striders) who both competed in Rio. Mark Christie (Mullingar Harriers) won the trial yesterday and is no stranger to European competition.

Jack O’Leary (Mullingar Harriers) heads the junior entries and will be looking to build on his 23rd place finish from last year.

Selected team below for European Cross Country Championships in Chia, Italy on December 11th:

Senior Men

Mark Christie (Mullingar Harriers A.C.), Mick Clohisey (Raheny Shamrock A.C.), Mark Hanrahan (Leevale A.C.), Liam Brady (Tullamore Harriers A.C.) Paul Pollock (Annadale Striders A.C.) , Kevin Dooney (Raheny Shamrock A.C.)

Senior Women

Shona Heaslip (An Riocht A.C.), Kerry O’Flaherty(Newcastle & District A.C.), Ciara Mageean (U.C.D. A.C.), Fionnuala McCormack (Kilcoole A.C.), Laura Crowe (An Riocht A.C.), Michelle Finn (Leevale A.C.)

U23 Men

Karl Fitzmaurice (Ennis Track A.C.), Mitchell Byrne (Rathfarnham W.S.A.F. A.C.)

U23 Women

Bethanie Murray (Dundrum South Dublin A.C.), Amy O’Donoghue (Emerald A.C.)

Junior Men

Jack O’Leary (Mullingar Harriers A.C.), Peter Lynch (Kilkenny City Harriers A.C.), Darragh McElhinney (Bantry A.C.), Fearghal Curtain (Youghal A.C.), Barry Keane (Waterford A.C.), Charlie O’Donovan (Leevale A.C.)

Junior Women

Sophie Murphy (Dundrum South Dublin A.C.), Amy Rose Farrell (Blackrock A.C.), Emma O’Brien (Inbhear Dee A.C./Sli Cualann), Carla Sweeney (W.S.A.F A.C.), Jodie McCann (Dundrum South Dublin A.C.), Aisling Joyce (Claremorris A.C.)