Stage 3 of 2024 Candidature Process

FOLLOWING SUCCESSFUL PRESENTATIONS TO THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF THE ASSOCIATION OF NATIONAL OLYMPIC COMMITTEES LAST WEEK IN DOHA, QATAR, MEMBERS OF THE THREE CITIES COMPETING TO HOST THE GAMES OF THE XXXIII OLYMPIAD IN 2024 (LOS ANGELES (USA), BUDAPEST (HUNGARY) AND PARIS (FRANCE))* WERE IN LAUSANNE TO ATTEND WORKSHOPS WITH THE IOC.

The individual one-day workshops focused on Stage 3 of the Candidature Process, and were led by Olympic Candidatures Associate Director Jacqueline Barrett, with the participation of experts in the relevant fields.

The workshop content, which was identical for each Candidate City and targeted to assist the cities with their Stage 3 deliverables, concentrated on the following areas:

Games experience

Games services

Sustainability

Venue legacy

Paralympic Games

The discussions enabled the cities to fully address any relevant points, and had a particular emphasis on learnings from recent Olympic Games, including Rio 2016.

Jacqueline Barrett said: “We’ve enjoyed a very productive week of meetings with the Candidate Cities; and the constructive discussions go hand-in-hand with the IOC’s philosophy of promoting open dialogue between the cities and the IOC and assisting each city to develop its best individual value proposition, based on sustainability. The cities are advancing extremely well with their projects, and these workshops provided a further opportunity to exchange ideas.”

IOC

CANDIDATURE PROCESS

The Candidature Process is composed of three stages over two years leading up to the election of the host city for the Olympic Games 2024, in Lima, Peru, on 13 September 2017. The three stages are:

Stage 1: Vision, Games Concept and Strategy

Stage 2: Governance, Legal and Venue Funding

Stage 3: Games Delivery, Experience and Venue Legacy

The deadline for submission of the Candidature File Stage 3: Games Delivery, Experience and Venue Legacy is 3 February 2017. During Stage 3, in April or May, the IOC Evaluation Commission will visit each city, before publishing a final report that will be provided to all IOC Members and made public in advance of the Candidate City 2024 Briefing for IOC Members and Summer Olympic International Federations in July 2017.

NEXT STEP FOR THE CANDIDATE CITIES

Attendance at the Rio 2016 Debrief in Tokyo from 28 to 30 November, where the cities will be able to learn first-hand from Games organisers and stakeholders.

3 February 2017: submission of the Candidature File Stage 3: Games Delivery, Experience and Venue Legacy

Click the links for more information about the Candidature Process and the Candidature Questionnaire.

* Cities are listed in the order of drawing of lots