Search
EOC ANOC EYOF Erzurum 2017 EYOF Gyor 2017 Buenos Aires 2018

Swim Ireland Appoint Jon Rudd as New NPD

November 29, 2016
20161129_New NPD appointed_Jon Rudd

Swim Ireland have appointment Jon Rudd as National Performance Director (NPD). Jon comes to Ireland with experience in international swimming and will lead Swim Ireland’s High Performance Programme in the next Olympic cycle through to Tokyo 2020.

Rudd, currently based in Plymouth, England, is the coach of 2012 Olympic Gold medallist and World Record holder Ruta Meilutyte and 2016 Olympic Finalist Ben Proud.  He has been Head Coach of Plymouth Leander Swimming Club from 1989 and Director of Swimming at Plymouth College since 2006.

Rudd has worked as Head Coach of both the Senior Great Britain and England swimming teams in recent years, also working closely with the Lithuanian National team in the development of Meilutyte. Twice awarded the British Swimming Coach of the Year Award and the current British Swimming Coaches Association Chairman, Rudd’s credentials are an ideal fit for this role in terms of Ireland’s preparations for Tokyo 2020 and beyond.

This will be the first time that Swim Ireland will have both a National Performance Director and Head Coach in place at the same time

Related articles
HomeNewsRSS
Kia Logo_4C_HE_CRMULLER LOGO small for web Newbridge Silverware Logo (3)_to use on website_s PG McDonalds Samsung Visa Panasonic LeadershipTrust Omega GE   Coca Cola Atos DOW_logo for website NB_Logo_Square_web Kelloggs Irish Sports Council Pro10 logo square Electric Ireland Digicell logo transparent small
© 2016 The Olympic Council of Ireland Ltd. Registered in Dublin No. 82262. Registered Office, Olympic House, Harbour Road, Howth, Co. Dublin. D13 XK75, Ireland
Social Media Policy