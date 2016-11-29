Swim Ireland Appoint Jon Rudd as New NPD

Swim Ireland have appointment Jon Rudd as National Performance Director (NPD). Jon comes to Ireland with experience in international swimming and will lead Swim Ireland’s High Performance Programme in the next Olympic cycle through to Tokyo 2020.

Rudd, currently based in Plymouth, England, is the coach of 2012 Olympic Gold medallist and World Record holder Ruta Meilutyte and 2016 Olympic Finalist Ben Proud. He has been Head Coach of Plymouth Leander Swimming Club from 1989 and Director of Swimming at Plymouth College since 2006.

Rudd has worked as Head Coach of both the Senior Great Britain and England swimming teams in recent years, also working closely with the Lithuanian National team in the development of Meilutyte. Twice awarded the British Swimming Coach of the Year Award and the current British Swimming Coaches Association Chairman, Rudd’s credentials are an ideal fit for this role in terms of Ireland’s preparations for Tokyo 2020 and beyond.

This will be the first time that Swim Ireland will have both a National Performance Director and Head Coach in place at the same time