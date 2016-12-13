Harbison appointed as IIS Director

Congratulations to Liam Harbison on his appointment as the new Director of the Sport Ireland Institute.

Harbison will take up the position in early February, and will be tasked with ensuring Ireland’s top athletes receive best supports available, as well as leading the ongoing development of a world class culture within the Sport Ireland Institute.

Harbison previously served as Parlaympics Ireland’s Performance Director and served as Team Ireland’s Chef de Mission for the highly successful 2012 Paralympic Games in London.

Commenting on his appointment, Liam Harbison said: “While sorry to be leaving the Paralympic movement after 14 great years and the many great people I’ve had the privilege of working with and for, I’m excited by the new opportunity and challenge of directing the Sport Ireland Institute. I look forward to working with the Sport Ireland Institute and the National Governing Bodies to continue the great work in world class service delivery to Ireland’s athletes through to Tokyo 2020.”