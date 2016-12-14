Search
EOC ANOC EYOF Erzurum 2017 EYOF Gyor 2017 Buenos Aires 2018

Olympic Council of Ireland E.G.M. 2017

December 14, 2016
Olympic Council of Ireland

The Olympic Council of Ireland Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) will take place on Friday 9th February 2017.

The meeting is called to:

  1. Receive and consider the report of the Deputy Chef de Mission, Honorary General Secretary and Honorary Treasurer for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games
  2. Elect Officers and an Executive Committee for the XXXII Olympiad.

Nominations for President, 1st Vice President, 2nd Vice President, Honorary General Secretary, Honorary Treasurer and  members (7) of the Executive Committee must be received by 11th January 2017.

For clarity, as Pat Hickey has repeatedly advised in the past year prior to the Rio Games 2016 he would be finishing his term of office after the Games.

Therefore please note he will NOT be a candidate for President at the forthcoming elections.

Related articles
HomeNewsRSS
Kia Logo_4C_HE_CRMULLER LOGO small for web Newbridge Silverware Logo (3)_to use on website_s PG McDonalds Samsung Visa Panasonic LeadershipTrust Omega GE   Coca Cola Atos DOW_logo for website NB_Logo_Square_web Kelloggs Irish Sports Council Pro10 logo square Electric Ireland Digicell logo transparent small
© 2016 The Olympic Council of Ireland Ltd. Registered in Dublin No. 82262. Registered Office, Olympic House, Harbour Road, Howth, Co. Dublin. D13 XK75, Ireland
Social Media Policy