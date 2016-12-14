Olympic Council of Ireland E.G.M. 2017

The Olympic Council of Ireland Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) will take place on Friday 9th February 2017.

The meeting is called to:

Receive and consider the report of the Deputy Chef de Mission, Honorary General Secretary and Honorary Treasurer for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games Elect Officers and an Executive Committee for the XXXII Olympiad.

Nominations for President, 1st Vice President, 2nd Vice President, Honorary General Secretary, Honorary Treasurer and members (7) of the Executive Committee must be received by 11th January 2017.

For clarity, as Pat Hickey has repeatedly advised in the past year prior to the Rio Games 2016 he would be finishing his term of office after the Games.

Therefore please note he will NOT be a candidate for President at the forthcoming elections.