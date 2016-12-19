Team Ireland 2017-2020

The Olympic Council of Ireland will be responsible for the operational planning and management of 9 Olympic events that make up the 2017-2020 Olympic Cycle .

The OCI staff will continue to work in partnership with the National Federations and Sports Councils/Institutes to enhance the performance environment within Olympic Sports personnel and programmes at Youth and Olympic level.

The full schedule of events as follows:

2017/2019 Winter and Summer European Youth Olympic Festivals in each year (4)

2018/2020 World Youth Olympic Games (2)

2018 Winter Olympic Games

2019 European Games

2020 Olympic Games

The OCI continue to operate within the Strategic Framework below which highlights our vision, mission, and key objectives:

Our Vision

To establish the OCI as a premiere NOC within the Olympic Movement.

Our Mission:

To manage and enhance the performance of Team Ireland at Olympic Games whilst developing the Olympic Movement in Ireland.

Our Key Objectives and overview of rational:

To provide Team Ireland with the most effective athlete centred, performance driven operational planning and management at each Olympiad.

Use and continue to refresh our blueprint of world class operational planning for pre during and post Olympic Games together with cooperation in internal and external debriefs as appropriate

Adhering to and revising as appropriate to the operational planning agenda for each Olympic and youth games

Work in partnership with the National Federations and Sports Councils/Institutes to provide world class operational planning and management and to enhance the performance environment within Olympic Sports personnel and programmes at Youth and Olympic level through key events and programmes below;

To maximize commercial value of the Olympic brand and provide long term financial security for the OCI.

Maximising the OCI allocation within the IOC top programme ( worldwide rights) and targeting remaining sponsor category partners and sponsors for exclusive rights in Ireland

Managing relationships with sponsors and establishing approvals processes for activation campaigns to enhance the profile of Olympic sport through targeted athletes

Protect the Olympic brand for ambush marketing

Target and bid for quadrennial and annual funding sources Olympic Solidarity, EOC, Sport Ireland to assist key programmes

Application for funding for key operational goals from Sport Ireland funding source

To develop and protect the Olympic Movement in Ireland

By promoting the fundamental principles of Olympism through Olympic Day and Educational initiatives

By encouraging the development of high performance sport within the High Performance System

By providing professional development of Sports Administrators, Performance Directors, Team Leaders, Coaches, Science and Medical support staff and athletes

By complying to the WADA code and IOC Ethics Code and working closely with the National Anti Doping Agency in Ireland

By preserving the autonomy of the NOC and resist pressure including political, religious and economic

By formulating opinions and providing feedback to the IOC, EOC and ANOC

Compliance with the Olympic charter in all aspects

By assessing funding and or supporting specific requests made by National Federations

To provide Strategic Leadership and representation of Olympic Sport within Government, EOC and IOC.

Through the President, officers and staff maximise opportunities to enhance the OCI influence within ANOC, IOC, and EOC

Provide clear roles and responsibility of the Olympic Council of Ireland, Sport Ireland and Institute of Sport through the 2017-2020 MOU with Sport Ireland

Provide professional input to important strategic Sport Ireland High Performance / Carding / Institute committees

Establish a Technical committee for the Games cycle which includes Sport Ireland,Institute of Sport, SINI

Maintain positive relationships with Government, their Sports Agencies and with National Federations

To provide Good Governance to ensure best practice within the OCI

Ensure that there are clear roles and responsibilities for the President and Officers and best practice working relationships with OCI staff

The President and Officers to work with the staff to lead the management and coordination of administrative activities including staff, infrastructure, purchasing

Prepare and approve of annual budgets ,preparing financial statements and ensuring financial policies are adhered to for the purposes of audit

Establish ad hoc committees as required utilizing the skills of board members and or through contracted professional advice

Our core values embrace leadership, accountability, innovation, teamwork and respect for people we work with

The success of our mission is entirely dependent upon the income we receive.