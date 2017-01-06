RIP Frank Murphy

The death has taken place of two-time Olympian Frank Murphy.

Frank won a silver medal over 1,500m at the 1969 European Championships in Athens.

His first Olympic representation was at the Mexico Olympics in the 1500m, and four years later he did so again in Munich over 800m and 1,500m.

In 2014, he was inducted into the Athletics Ireland Hall of Fame, on the 45th anniversary of him winning that silver medal in Athens in a time of 3:39.51, a new Irish record.

The first of the many great barriers he broke was four minutes for the mile, on June 1st, 1968

Murphy represented Clonliffe Harriers and will be remembered as an outstanding Irish athlete and Olympian.

The Olympic Council of Ireland would like to pass on their heartfelt condolences to Frank’s family and friends at this sad time.

May He Rest In Peace.

Photograph: Credit to Barry Cregg/Sportsfile