Martin Burke appointed Chef de Mission 2017 EYOF

Olympic Council of Ireland Sports Director Martin Burke has been appointed by the OCI Executive to be Team Ireland Chef de Mission for the European Youth Olympic Festival in Györ – Hungary between 22nd -30th July 2017

He was Chef de Mission for the first ever World Youth Olympic Games (YOG) in Singapore 2010 and subsequently in for Nanjing YOG 2014 He was most recently Chef de Mission at the EYOF Tbilisi 2015 and involved in 10 European Youth Olympics overall. He was an instrumental part of the Team Ireland HQ management team in Beijing 2008, London 2012 and Rio 2016.

OCI acting President Willie O’Brien said :” Martin has a great understanding and background in dealing with Olympic Youth athletes and teams. His appointment will be very much welcomed within our Olympic Sports”

Martin Burke commented: ”I am delighted to have the opportunity of leading and managing Team Ireland in Györ, Hungary in 2017. ”

The 2017 Summer EYOF was awarded to Hungary for the City of Györ.

The Event will take place between 22-30 July 2017.

Brief bio:

Martin Burke’s background is in Canoe Flat-water Racing, but he has also competed in Cycle Road Racing.

