Three Years To Go – Lausanne 2020 YOG

THERE ARE JUST THREE YEARS TO GO UNTIL THE WINTER YOUTH OLYMPIC GAMES LAUSANNE 2020 KICK OFF, WITH THE OPENING CEREMONY DUE TO BE HELD ON 10 JANUARY 2020. AS THE COUNTDOWN CONTINUES TO WHAT WILL BE THE THIRD EDITION OF THE WINTER YOG, WE TAKE A LOOK AT WHAT FANS AND ATHLETES CAN EXPECT FROM THE HOST CITY…

ORGANISED FOR YOUNG PEOPLE, BY YOUNG PEOPLE

Young people are playing a key role in the planning of the Games, with the Lausanne 2020 Organising Committee recruiting a core team with an average age of less than 30. To ensure that young people are involved throughout the decision-making process, Lausanne 2020 has also formed a Youth Council to discuss ideas and give young people from around Switzerland the chance to have their voices heard!

PLENTY OF OLYMPIC HISTORY TO DRAW ON

Lausanne is also known as the “Olympic Capital”, and has been home to the Olympic Movement for more than 100 years. As well as the IOC headquarters and The Olympic Museum, more than 50 international sports organisations are also based in Lausanne, meaning sport is well and truly in the city’s DNA! The organisers are now set to leverage this Olympic heritage to make the YOG a truly an unforgettable event!

YOG FOR THE WHOLE OF SWITZERLAND AND BEYOND!

Lausanne 2020 will extend across the whole of Switzerland. The bobsleigh, luge and skeleton events all set to take place in St Moritz, in the east of the country. The town’s historic bobsleigh track first opened in 1904, and has hosted events at both the 1928 and 1948 Olympic Winter Games as well as a record 22 FIBT World Championships. Other sports will be spread across Lausanne and the Vaud Alps, while the neighbouring French Jura will also host some sports.

A STATE-OF-THE-ART YOUTH OLYMPIC VILLAGE

A brand-new building shaped like an Olympic ring will house the Youth Olympic Village during the YOG. Located in the heart of the city’s university campus, it will be converted into student accommodation after the Games, providing a lasting legacy for the university. The Village will include two sports halls for training, 1,700 beds in studios and apartments, and a 7,800m2 plaza, where athletes will be able to socialise and learn about different cultures and Olympism.

A BRAND-NEW SPORTS VENUE FOR LAUSANNE

Figure skating, ice hockey and short track speed skating events will be able to take advantage of the new sports centre planned for Malley. The new facility will include an ice rink with a capacity for 10,000 spectators, which will be designed as a multifunctional hall; a practice rink for 300 spectators; an outdoor skating rink in winter; a 50-metre swimming pool; a diving pool; a multi-function pool with a moveable floor; and a paddling pool. The centre will also house table tennis and fencing training centres. After the YOG, it will provide a superb sports facility for local residents and will also be home to Lausanne’s leading ice hockey team, as well as hosting matches during the 2020 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championships.