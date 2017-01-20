MEMOS Award for Pierce O’Callaghan

Congratulations to Pierce O’Callaghan who along with participants from many countries, representing NOCs, National Federations and other sports organisations, successfully completed their studies towards the Executive Masters in Sports Organisation Management (MEMOS).

Former Sport Ireland High Performance Administrator Tony Cunningham and our own Sports Director Martin Burke have previously completed the MEMOS Course.

The aim of MEMOS is to help professionals working in national or international sports bodies to develop the knowledge and skills required to better manage their organizations.

MEMOS is an executive master offered in three languages of instruction versions: English, French and Spanish.

The International Olympic Committee, Olympic Solidarity and the European Olympic Committees have supported this initiative since its origin.

Pictured (L to R) Pierce O’Callaghan receiving his MEMOS Certificate from OCI Chief Executive Dr Stephen Martin MBE)