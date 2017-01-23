Principals of Good Governance of Olympic & Sports Movement

The Olympic Council of Ireland are at present undergoing an evaluation with the International Olympic Committee as part of their Olympic Agenda 2020 and to ensure we comply with the basic principles of good governance.

These basic principles of good governance of the Olympic and Sports movement were produced in 2008.

The centralised tools provided to all National Olympic Committee’s are part of an evolving and collaborative process.

They will be updated and developed regularly.

The shared goal is to improve NOC governance constantly, in a constructive and educational way, and to fully apply the principle of “responsible autonomy”.

The tools provide help to our NOCs internal governance by identifying any potential weaknesses and taking the necessary measures with the help of IOC if necessary.

During the course of 2017 the OCI along with all other NOCs will be obliged to perform various evaluations. The results will serve as a working basis and point reference in the framework of the IOC Olympic Solidarity visits to the NOCs, and to provide the NOC with any necessary assistance if required.

The OCI underwent an audit with independent auditors PWC for the control of funds received from Olympic Solidarity as part of a financial governance review and on 1st February 2016 the OCI received a “clean bill of health” from the IOC as a result of the auditor’s report.

Olympic Agenda 2020

The strategic road map for the future of the Olympic movement. Olympic Agenda 2020 is the strategic roadmap for the future of the Olympic Movement.

President Thomas Bach said “The 40 recommendations are like pieces of a jigsaw puzzle that, when you put together, form a picture that shows the IOC safeguarding the uniqueness of the Olympic Games and strengthening sport in society”.

Some of the key areas addressed by Olympic Agenda 2020 are:

Adapting and further strengthening the principles of good governance and ethics to changing demands.

Athletes remain at the centre of all 40 of the proposals, with the protection of the clean athletes being at the heart of the IOC’s philosophy.

Changes to the candidature procedure, with a new philosophy to invite potential candidate cities to present a project that fits their sporting, economic, social and environmental long-term planning needs.

Reducing costs for bidding, by decreasing the number of presentations that are allowed and providing a significant financial contribution from the IOC.

Move from a sport-based to an event-based programme.

Strengthen the 6th Fundamental Principle of Olympism by including non-discrimination of sexual orientation in the Olympic Charter.

Launch of an Olympic Channel to provide a platform for sports and athletes beyond the Olympic Games period, 365 days a year.

The recent observations from the Deloitte recommendations were sent to the IOC.

The OCI must fully engage with the National Federations to immediately commence the activation of these observations in conjunction with the IOC “Olympic Agenda 2020” on NOC governance and draft the recommendations into a completely revised Memorandum and Articles along with Corporate Governance.

This will then be required to be sent to the IOC for approval and finally the National Federations will approve same at a further EGM or AGM.