Search
EOC ANOC EYOF Erzurum 2017 EYOF Gyor 2017 Buenos Aires 2018

Keane elected as OCI President

February 10, 2017

Congratulations to Sarah Keane who was elected as President of the Olympic Council of Ireland.

Keane, a 42 year-old from Dublin and mother of three will lead the new executive committee up to and including the Tokyo 2020 Games.

“I feel humbled and privileged to have been elected as president of the OCI this evening,” she said.

“I am committed to working with the new executive committee and staff of the OCI to put in place administration and governance structures that are fit for purpose and best in class, to ensure an athlete-centred approach in respect of all that we do and ultimately, that the OCI plays its part in enhancing the future development of sport in Ireland and represents the country well on the world stage. Some of the required changes will take some time as there are steps that have to be taken in order to facilitate the governance changes.”

Related articles
HomeNewsRSS
Kia Logo_4C_HE_CRMULLER LOGO small for web Newbridge Silverware Logo (3)_to use on website_s PG McDonalds Samsung Visa Panasonic LeadershipTrust Omega GE   Coca Cola Atos DOW_logo for website NB_Logo_Square_web Kelloggs Irish Sports Council Pro10 logo square Electric Ireland Digicell logo transparent small
© 2017 The Olympic Council of Ireland Ltd. Registered in Dublin No. 82262. Registered Office, Olympic House, Harbour Road, Howth, Co. Dublin. D13 XK75, Ireland
Social Media Policy