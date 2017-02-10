Keane elected as OCI President

Congratulations to Sarah Keane who was elected as President of the Olympic Council of Ireland.

Keane, a 42 year-old from Dublin and mother of three will lead the new executive committee up to and including the Tokyo 2020 Games.

“I feel humbled and privileged to have been elected as president of the OCI this evening,” she said.

“I am committed to working with the new executive committee and staff of the OCI to put in place administration and governance structures that are fit for purpose and best in class, to ensure an athlete-centred approach in respect of all that we do and ultimately, that the OCI plays its part in enhancing the future development of sport in Ireland and represents the country well on the world stage. Some of the required changes will take some time as there are steps that have to be taken in order to facilitate the governance changes.”