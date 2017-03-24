Search
Elisabeth Allaman, from IOC Marketing Services visited the OCI Headquarters

March 24, 2017

Elisabeth Allaman, Vice-President, Commercial Integration at the International Olympic Committee Television and Marketing Services visited the OCI Headquarters today to brief the Olympic Council on the new and exciting programmes which will be rolled out in the run up to the Tokyo Olympic Games.

From left: P.J. Nolan, Executive Member of OCI, Elisabeth Allaman, IOC Marketing Services, Sarah Keane, President of OCI, Billy Kennedy, Hon. Treasurer of OCI, Stephen Martin, CEO of OCI

