Elisabeth Allaman, Vice-President, Commercial Integration at the International Olympic Committee Television and Marketing Services visited the OCI Headquarters today to brief the Olympic Council on the new and exciting programmes which will be rolled out in the run up to the Tokyo Olympic Games.
Elisabeth Allaman, from IOC Marketing Services visited the OCI Headquarters
March 24, 2017
