Search
EOC ANOC EYOF Erzurum 2017 EYOF Gyor 2017 Buenos Aires 2018

IOC Athlete Career Programme

April 3, 2017

The IOC Athlete Career Programme (IOC ACP), supports athletes while they prepare for and go through  career transition.

The IOC ACP is based on three pillars; education, employment and life skills. Read more about the programme below.

https://www.olympic.org/athlete-career-programme

 

 

 

Welcome also to the Olympic Athletes’ Hub, the digital home for Olympians and elite athletes!

The Hub lets you:

  • Connect with your fellow athletes
  • Share health and training tips
  • Personalise your profile
  • Access exclusive offers from the IOC and its partners
  • Check out the latest job opportunities

https://hub.olympic.org/#_ga=1.93687903.311664077.1491222088

Related articles
HomeNewsRSS
Newbridge Silverware Logo (3)_to use on website_s PG McDonalds Samsung Visa Panasonic LeadershipTrust Omega GE   Coca Cola Atos DOW_logo for website NB_Logo_Square_web Irish Sports Council  
© 2017 The Olympic Council of Ireland Ltd. Registered in Dublin No. 82262. Registered Office, Olympic House, Harbour Road, Howth, Co. Dublin. D13 XK75, Ireland
Social Media Policy