The IOC Athlete Career Programme (IOC ACP), supports athletes while they prepare for and go through career transition.
The IOC ACP is based on three pillars; education, employment and life skills. Read more about the programme below.
https://www.olympic.org/athlete-career-programme
Welcome also to the Olympic Athletes’ Hub, the digital home for Olympians and elite athletes!
The Hub lets you:
- Connect with your fellow athletes
- Share health and training tips
- Personalise your profile
- Access exclusive offers from the IOC and its partners
- Check out the latest job opportunities
https://hub.olympic.org/#_ga=1.93687903.311664077.1491222088