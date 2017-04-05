Olympic Council of Ireland welcomes announcement of 2017 sport investment plans and Rio Games Review by Sport Ireland

5th April 2017

Speaking today at the publication of the Sport Ireland announcement on sport investment for 2017 and its review of the Rio Olympic Games, Darren O’Neill, OCI Executive Committee member said; “We welcome the publication today of the detail of the 2017 investment programme for Irish athletes and the review of the Rio Olympics by Sport Ireland. It’s vital that Sport Ireland works with the OCI and others to put a powerful strategy in place for High Performance athletes. The OCI has a key role to play in helping athletes on this journey through scholarships, grants, coaching, mentoring and other supports. We will redouble our efforts in this area and work closely with our member federations to further develop Irish Olympic sport. The OCI itself has come through a tumultuous year in 2016. The new OCI Executive Committee is determined to address the issues before it and will work in partnership with various bodies to this end.”

