2017 European Men’s Elite Boxing

May 17, 2017

The European Men’s Elite  Championships begins on June 14 in Khariv, Ukraine and will serve as the sole qualifier for the World Elite Championships in Hamburg, Germany in August/September.

80 places for Hamburg – 8 in each weight – will be up for grabs in Kharkiv, the second largest city in the Ukraine to the northeast of the country.

The Irish squad for the 42nd edition of the European Championships will be confirmed this month.

Ireland has held the bantam title at European Elite level for the last four years, with John Joe Nevin and Michael Conlan, who have since switched codes, claiming 56kg gold in 2013 and 2015.

Boxing2017 – AIBA World Boxing Championships Qualification System

