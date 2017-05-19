EOC Seminar takes place in Skopje

The 38th EOC Seminar European Olympic Committees (EOC) Seminar is being held in Skopje, Macedonia over the next few days.Delegates will be given a debrief of the 2017 Winter European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF) in Erzurum, which took place over five days in February.

The two-day seminar will include an International Olympic Committee (IOC) Olympic Solidarity Forum.The first workshop will focus on “Europe and the Preparation of Olympic Sport Events”, with the second providing insight on the “Evolution of Digital Communication in Sport Events”.