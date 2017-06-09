Search
OCI attend IOC Marketing Seminar

June 9, 2017

OCI Executive Board members Ciaran Gallagher and PJ Nolan will attend the International Olympic Committee Marketing Seminar in Slovakia between 13 – 15 June 2017.

The Seminar will cover various Marketing topics over the two days to include:-

  • How to engage with the International Olympic Committees Top Partners
  • Looking ahead to PyeongChang 2018
  • Maximising the new Olympic Channel
  • The importance of Digital Presence
  • There will be a networking session with other National Olympic Committees
  • Rights activation and Rights protection
© 2017 The Olympic Council of Ireland Ltd. Registered in Dublin No. 82262. Registered Office, Olympic House, Harbour Road, Howth, Co. Dublin. D13 XK75, Ireland
