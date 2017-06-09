OCI attend IOC Marketing Seminar

OCI Executive Board members Ciaran Gallagher and PJ Nolan will attend the International Olympic Committee Marketing Seminar in Slovakia between 13 – 15 June 2017.
The Seminar will cover various Marketing topics over the two days to include:-
- How to engage with the International Olympic Committees Top Partners
- Looking ahead to PyeongChang 2018
- Maximising the new Olympic Channel
- The importance of Digital Presence
- There will be a networking session with other National Olympic Committees
- Rights activation and Rights protection