Tokyo 2020 Sports Programme Finalised

Following approval by the IOC Executive Board, the full programme of events for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 has now been finalised.

This represents a major step forward in the journey towards Tokyo 2020 and will allow the Organising Committee to accelerate concrete preparations for the Games.

Across the 28 existing Olympic sports, the revised total number of events comes to 321 and the total number of athletes to 10,616. In addition, among the 5 new sports and 18 events that Tokyo 2020 proposed to the IOC and were officially added to the Tokyo 2020 programme last year, 474 additional athletes will compete in the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.

You can find a full list of events below. It’s going to be an exciting Tokyo 2020 Games!

And for more information, please visit the IOC’s website here.