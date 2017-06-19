Search
EOC ANOC EYOF Erzurum 2017 EYOF Gyor 2017 Buenos Aires 2018

RIP Eddie Kelliher Tokyo 1964 Olympian

June 19, 2017

We have learned of the passing of 1964 Olympic Sailor Eddie Kelliher : March 8th 1920 -June 1st 2017.

Born in Tralee, Co Kerry, he was an accomplished sailor, representing Ireland at the 1964 Tokyo Olympics (along with the late Harry Maguire and the late Rob Dalton) in the Dragon class. Tokyo was the peak of a sailing career which began off the Kerry coast and matured over decades at the Royal Irish Yacht Club in Dún Laoghaire where he had many successes and is fondly remembered.

He was a former president of Dublin Chamber of Commerce and managing director and chairman of Easons, the book retailer.

Predeceased by his wife, Doreen, and daughters Christine and Laura, he is survived by daughters Brenda, Judith, Felicity and Genevieve; sons Desmond, Malcolm and St John; sister Sue McKenna; 12 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. RIP

Related articles
HomeNewsRSS
Newbridge Silverware Logo (3)_to use on website_s PG McDonalds Samsung   Visa Panasonic LeadershipTrust Omega GE   Coca Cola Atos DOW_logo for website NB_Logo_Square_web Irish Sports Council  
© 2017 The Olympic Council of Ireland Ltd. Registered in Dublin No. 82262. Registered Office, Olympic House, Harbour Road, Howth, Co. Dublin. D13 XK75, Ireland
Social Media Policy