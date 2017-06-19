RIP Eddie Kelliher Tokyo 1964 Olympian

We have learned of the passing of 1964 Olympic Sailor Eddie Kelliher : March 8th 1920 -June 1st 2017.

Born in Tralee, Co Kerry, he was an accomplished sailor, representing Ireland at the 1964 Tokyo Olympics (along with the late Harry Maguire and the late Rob Dalton) in the Dragon class. Tokyo was the peak of a sailing career which began off the Kerry coast and matured over decades at the Royal Irish Yacht Club in Dún Laoghaire where he had many successes and is fondly remembered.

He was a former president of Dublin Chamber of Commerce and managing director and chairman of Easons, the book retailer.

Predeceased by his wife, Doreen, and daughters Christine and Laura, he is survived by daughters Brenda, Judith, Felicity and Genevieve; sons Desmond, Malcolm and St John; sister Sue McKenna; 12 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. RIP