IOC and Intel Worldwide TOP Partnership

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) have announced a long-term technology partnership at an official signing ceremony in New York with IOC President Thomas Bach and Brian Krzanich, Intel’s Chief Executive Officer.

Intel will join “The Olympic Partner” (TOP) worldwide sponsorship programme, becoming a Worldwide TOP Partner through 2024.

This partnership will transform the Olympic Games and the Olympic experience.

HIGHLIGHTS

Intel and the IOC are partnering to bring Intel’s leading technology to enhance the Olympic Games through to 2024.

Intel will focus primarily on infusing its 5G platforms, VR, 3D and 360 content development platforms, artificial intelligence platforms and drones, along with other silicon solutions to enhance the Olympic Games.

Intel will work across the Olympic Movement and with other Olympic partners to integrate technology into many facets of the Olympic Games.

For full details click here: https://www.olympic.org/news/ioc-and-intel-announce-worldwide-top-partnership-through-to-2024