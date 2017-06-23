OCI meetings with IOC in Lausanne

An OCI delegation met with key IOC staff at their offices in Lausanne recently and during the visit OCI President Sarah Keane had a private meeting with and IOC President Thomas Bach.

The meetings were designed to introduce the new OCI Officers to key staff within the IOC and to continue the very positve working relationship with the IOC and Olympic Solidarity.

The delegation also visited the Association of National Olympic Offices (ANOC) .

OCI were represented by:

Sarah Keane President OCI, Colm Barrington 1st Vice President, Robert Norwood 2nd Vice President, Sarah O’Shea Honorary General Secretary, and Stephen Martin Chief Executive.

IOC were represented by:

Pamela Vipond Deputy Director OS NOC Relations Department, Jérôme Poivey Head of Institutional Relations and Governance, Toshio Tsurunaga Head of NOC Games Services,Joëlle Simond Head of NOC Information and Projects Services, and Julie-Catherine Gagnon Project coordinator – Forums and special projects