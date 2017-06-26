Search
Mullen’s Double in Irish Road Races

June 26, 2017

Ryan Mullen completed a rare double in the Irish Road Race Championships in Wexford on Sunday, adding the elite road race title to the time trial gold he took on Thursday evening.

The Cannondale-Drapac professional recently went close to selection for his first Tour de France and while he was ultimately passed over, highlighted his strong form with a dominant win.

He was involved in the action all day and after Conor Dunne (Aqua Blue Sport) made a solo move on the penultimate lap, Mullen bridged across to the chaser Chris McGlinchey (Chain Reaction Cycles) and, together, they caught Dunne on the final circuit. Mullen then attacked on the final climb and time trialled to the finish line.

In the women’s race, Lydia Boylan (Team WNT Pro Cycling) put in a strong attack on the final lap and soloed to victory. She was seven seconds ahead of a chasing group led in by Lauren Creamer (NCC Group-Kuota-Torel) and Ellen McDermot (EDCO Continental).

