Olympic Day Panel Impress

Over 50 Olympians past and present attended and shared their memories on the platform with Jacqui Hurley and in the relaxed environment created around the inaugural Olympic Council of Ireland Awards on Friday evening the 23rd of June.

Dr Giles Warrington (OCI Sports Scientist and Training Camp Director 2012/2016), and Olympains Gavin Noble (Triathlon: London 2012), Judy Reynolds (Dressage: Rio 2016) Kenny Egan (Boxing: Beijing 2008) added their contributions to the OCI’s Olympic Day celebration at the Dean Hotel.

Sarah Keane, President of the Olympic Council of Ireland said: “I am delighted to see the positive response and such a great turn out, at the inaugural OCI award celebrations. Today on Olympic Day, it is fitting that we have formally begun the process of acknowledging Irish Olympians and also their coaches, sports science support team and federations who support them on their journey.”