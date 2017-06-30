David Gillick to Chair Athlete Commission

The newly elected 2017-20 Olympic Council of Ireland (OCI) Athletes Commission held its first meeting in Dublin this week and elected former double European 400 meter champion and 2008 Beijing Olympian David Gillick as its Chair and London 2012 triathlete Gavin Noble as its Vice Chair.

The role of the Commission is to advise the OCI Executive Committee on all athlete related matters and to ensure that the voice of Irish athletes is heard in all future OCI decision making. David Gillick as chair of the Commission will now sit on the board of the OCI as a full director.

Speaking following his election as Chair of the Commission David Gillick said; “It’s an honour to have been elected as Chair of the Athletes Commission and I look forward to being a strong voice for athletes on the OCI board over the coming four years. The new Board of the OCI has a rigorous reform agenda to deliver significant change in the organisation and to put the athlete at the centre of all that it does. I look forward to playing my part in driving that athlete centred change. We now have a strong Commission comprising a diverse range of skills and I look forward to working with the team to put a programme of work together. ”

The following members of the Athletes Commission attended the meeting:

Derval O’Rourke (Athletics)

Judy Reynolds (Equestrian)

David Harte (Hockey)

Shane O’Connor (Snowsports)

Gavin Noble (Triathlon)

David Gillick (Athletics)

James Nolan (Athletics)

Kenneth Egan (Boxing).

Melanie Nocher (Swimming) was unable to attend.

The Commission will meet at least 4 times a year and it will agree its programme of work at its next meeting in late July 2017.

Ends

For more information:

Olive Stephens 085 8535647