Irish Team of 40 named to compete at European Youth Olympic Festival in Hungary

The Olympic Council of Ireland today announced a team of 40 to compete at the 2017 European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF) in Gyor, Hungary from July 24th to 30th. The multi-sport event will see Irish athletes (aged 13-17) compete against the best youth athletes in Europe. The six sports represented by Ireland are Athletics, Cycling, Gymnastics, Judo, Swimming, and Tennis. The female athletes lead the way with 25 selected to compete for their respective sport.

Team Ireland has a strong heritage at these Gamessecuring 57 medals since the inaugural Games in 1991, 37 in Athletics, 15 in Swimming and three in Football and two in Hockey. The team’s most successful Games was Tbilisi in 2015 with 10 medals secured.

After a first taste of major multi-sport competition at the EYOF, many athletes have gone on to compete in the European Games and Olympic Games.18 Irish athletes who have competed at the EYOF’s have gone onto compete at the Summer Olympic Games. Katie Taylor competed in the EYOF’s 2003 in Paris in football and then nine years later won the Gold in boxing at the 2012 London Olympics. In 2015 Taylor followed this by winning the lightweight title in Azerbaijan at the inaugural European Games.

President of the Olympic Council of Ireland, Sarah Keane said: “EYOFs are a key step in the development of Ireland’s aspiring stars. It provides these talented young athletes with their first experience of a multi-sport event allowing them to immerse in different sporting cultures. This will be of great benefit as the move towards realising their own Olympic dreams”

Full Team Selection

Athletics (16):

Rhasidat Adeleke

Alexander Boyd

Molly Brown

Sean Carolan

Miriam Daly

Colin Doyle

Niamh Foley

Sarah Healy

Patience Jumbo Gula

Mia McCalmont

Joseph McEvoy

Ruby Millet

Conor Morey

Louis O’Loughlin

Ciara Sheehy

Jade Williams

Daniel Kilgallon – Coach

Evelyn O’Reilly – Coach

Matthew Lockett – Team Leader

Jacqui Freyne – Team Leader

Cycling (6):

Shay Donley

Cathir Doyle

Maeve Gallagher

Lara Gillespie

Caoimhe O’Brien

Mark Smith

Nicola Oldham – Coach

Adrian Delaney – Mechanic / Coach

Martin O’Loughlin – Team Leader

Gymnastics (3):

Jane Heffernan

Megan Ryan

Emma Slevin

Sally Batley – Coach

Sally Johnson – Team Leader

Judo (1):

Bearach Gleeson

Paul Green Coach

Swimming (12):

Scarlett Armstrong

Eoin Corby

Mia Davison

Maria Godden

Amelia Kane

Julia Knox

Rebecca Lowe

Sean McNicholl

Ethan Murtagh

Cara Osing

Sean Scannell

Naomi Trait

John Duffy – Coach

Lars Humer – Coach

Niamh McDonnell – Team Leader

Tennis (2):

Juliana Carton

Conor Gannon

Garry Cahill – Coach

OCI Support Team

Martin Burke – Chef de Mission

Philip Moore – Deputy Chef de Mission

Dr. Andrew Delany – Doctor

Aidan Woods – Chief Physiotherapist

Eimear Hoare – Physiotherapist

Ciara McCallion – Physiotherapist

Linda O’Reilly – Games Co-ordinator

Other

Eoin Noonan – Photographer

Mary Murray – Gymnastics Judge