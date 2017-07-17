Irish Team of 40 named to compete at European Youth Olympic Festival in Hungary

The Olympic Council of Ireland today announced a team of 40 to compete at the 2017 European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF) in Gyor, Hungary from July 24th to 30th. The multi-sport event will see Irish athletes (aged 13-17) compete against the best youth athletes in Europe. The six sports represented by Ireland are Athletics, Cycling, Gymnastics, Judo, Swimming, and Tennis. The female athletes lead the way with 25 selected to compete for their respective sport.
Team Ireland has a strong heritage at these Gamessecuring 57 medals since the inaugural Games in 1991, 37 in Athletics, 15 in Swimming and three in Football and two in Hockey. The team’s most successful Games was Tbilisi in 2015 with 10 medals secured.
After a first taste of major multi-sport competition at the EYOF, many athletes have gone on to compete in the European Games and Olympic Games.18 Irish athletes who have competed at the EYOF’s have gone onto compete at the Summer Olympic Games. Katie Taylor competed in the EYOF’s 2003 in Paris in football and then nine years later won the Gold in boxing at the 2012 London Olympics. In 2015 Taylor followed this by winning the lightweight title in Azerbaijan at the inaugural European Games.
President of the Olympic Council of Ireland, Sarah Keane said: “EYOFs are a key step in the development of Ireland’s aspiring stars. It provides these talented young athletes with their first experience of a multi-sport event allowing them to immerse in different sporting cultures. This will be of great benefit as the move towards realising their own Olympic dreams”
Full Team Selection
Athletics (16):
Rhasidat Adeleke
Alexander Boyd
Molly Brown
Sean Carolan
Miriam Daly
Colin Doyle
Niamh Foley
Sarah Healy
Patience Jumbo Gula
Mia McCalmont
Joseph McEvoy
Ruby Millet
Conor Morey
Louis O’Loughlin
Ciara Sheehy
Jade Williams
Daniel Kilgallon – Coach
Evelyn O’Reilly – Coach
Matthew Lockett – Team Leader
Jacqui Freyne – Team Leader
Cycling (6):
Shay Donley
Cathir Doyle
Maeve Gallagher
Lara Gillespie
Caoimhe O’Brien
Mark Smith
Nicola Oldham – Coach
Adrian Delaney – Mechanic / Coach
Martin O’Loughlin – Team Leader
Gymnastics (3):
Jane Heffernan
Megan Ryan
Emma Slevin
Sally Batley – Coach
Sally Johnson – Team Leader
Judo (1):
Bearach Gleeson
Paul Green Coach
Swimming (12):
Scarlett Armstrong
Eoin Corby
Mia Davison
Maria Godden
Amelia Kane
Julia Knox
Rebecca Lowe
Sean McNicholl
Ethan Murtagh
Cara Osing
Sean Scannell
Naomi Trait
John Duffy – Coach
Lars Humer – Coach
Niamh McDonnell – Team Leader
Tennis (2):
Juliana Carton
Conor Gannon
Garry Cahill – Coach
OCI Support Team
Martin Burke – Chef de Mission
Philip Moore – Deputy Chef de Mission
Dr. Andrew Delany – Doctor
Aidan Woods – Chief Physiotherapist
Eimear Hoare – Physiotherapist
Ciara McCallion – Physiotherapist
Linda O’Reilly – Games Co-ordinator
Other
Eoin Noonan – Photographer
Mary Murray – Gymnastics Judge