OCI visit EOC Headquarters in Rome

OCI President Sarah Keane attended a meeting with EOC Troika in Rome 12th & 13th July, Sarah was accompanied by Sarah O’Shea, Honorary General Secretary and Billy Kennedy, Treasurer.

They visited the EOC Headquarters in Rome and met with EOC Acting President Janez Kocijančič, accompanied by EOC Secretary General Raffaele Pagnozzi and EOC Treasurer Kikis Lazarides, and were introduced to the staff. The OCI delegation outlined their plan for the Olympic Movement of Ireland, and the progress they have made so far.

The EOC offered their full support to the NOC of Ireland.