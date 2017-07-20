Search
July 20, 2017

The European Week of Sport will be between the 23rd – 30th September this year with the aim to promote sport and physical activity across Europe.

The Week is for everyone, regardless of age, background or fitness level. With a focus on grassroots initiatives, it will inspire Europeans to #BeActive on a regular basis and create opportunities in peoples’ everyday lives to exercise more.

As an annual event, the European Week of Sport will inspire all kinds of creative and exciting events and activities in different countries.

https://ec.europa.eu/sport/week_en

Also see links to events in Ireland: http://www.sportireland.ie/Participation/European-week-Of-Sport-/

 

 

