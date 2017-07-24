Search
Douglas Gymnast, Meg Ryan, Bears Ireland’s Flag at EYOF Opening Ceremony

July 24, 2017

Douglas Gymnast, Meg Ryan was honored as Ireland’s official flag bearer at the EYOF Opening Ceremony which took place at Győr’s, ETO Park on Sunday, 23 July.

 

Coached by Emma Hamill, Meg is currently Ireland’s Junior Women’s All Around Champion. Meg’s first major International event was the 2016 Junior European Artistic Championships in Bern Switzerland.

 

Meg has been a member of Gymnastics Ireland’s National Olympic Start Squad program since it started in 2011 and was Selected for EYOF alongside team mates Jane Heffernan and Emma Slevin.

 

This will be Gymnastics Ireland first full team selection in Women’s Artistic Gymnastics for the EYOF.

Meg Ryan, from Douglas Gymnastics Club in Cork bears Irelands flag during the EYOF Opening Ceremony at ETO Park in Gyor, Hungary.

