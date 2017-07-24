Today, 24th July, the Tokyo Organising Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games (Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee), the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, the Japanese Olympic Committee (JOC) and the Japanese Paralympic Committee (JPC) are jointly holding a “Tokyo 2020 Flag Tour Festival and 3 Years to Go to the Tokyo 2020 Games” countdown event.

The event is being held on 24 July to coincide with exactly three years until the Opening Ceremony of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, and will feature a newly produced projection mapping show that will showcase the attractions of the host city, Tokyo, and aims to further raise momentum and excitement towards the Tokyo 2020 Games. In addition, a number of authorised Tokyo 2020 Programme events will also be taking place in Hokkaido, Fukushima, Saitama, Chiba and Shizuoka prefectures to mark the 3 Years to Go milestone. Tokyo 2020’s aim is to make the summer of 2020 an unforgettable summer for the whole of Japan.