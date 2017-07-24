A Successful Day one for Team Ireland at EYOF

Day One at the European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF) in Győr, Hungary sees success for Team Ireland with five athletes reaching semi-finals in their respective sports.

Athletics:

Four Athletics Ireland athletes were in action on the track today. Patience Jumbo-Gula achieved two Personal Bests in Women’s 100m of 11.94 & 11.74, winning both her Heat and Semi-Final, qualifying for tomorrow’s 100m Final. Conor Morey reached the Semi-Final of the Men’s 100m with Jade Williams throwing a new Personal Best of 61.06m to automatically qualify for the Women’s Hammer Final on her first throw. Ruby Millet encountered some changeable wind conditions in the long jump and was unlucky to just miss out on qualifying for the Final.

Swimming:

Earlier today, Sean McNicholl qualified for the 100m backstroke semi-final where he achieved 15 th place overall and Eoin Corby (Limerick) qualified for the 100m breaststroke semi-final where he achieved 14 th place overall.

Tennis:

Conor Gannon (Leopardstown) and Julianna Carton (Rathmines) competed in Tennis singles this evening with Conor progressing to tomorrows second round of singles.