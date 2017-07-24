A Successful Day one for Team Ireland at EYOF

Day One at the European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF) in Győr, Hungary sees success for Team Ireland with five athletes reaching semi-finals in their respective sports.
Athletics:
Four Athletics Ireland athletes were in action on the track today. Patience Jumbo-Gula achieved two Personal Bests in Women’s 100m of 11.94 & 11.74, winning both her Heat and Semi-Final, qualifying for tomorrow’s 100m Final. Conor Morey reached the Semi-Final of the Men’s 100m with Jade Williams throwing a new Personal Best of 61.06m to automatically qualify for the Women’s Hammer Final on her first throw. Ruby Millet encountered some changeable wind conditions in the long jump and was unlucky to just miss out on qualifying for the Final.
Swimming:
Earlier today, Sean McNicholl qualified for the 100m backstroke semi-final where he achieved 15th place overall and Eoin Corby (Limerick) qualified for the 100m breaststroke semi-final where he achieved 14th place overall.
Tennis:
Conor Gannon (Leopardstown) and Julianna Carton (Rathmines) competed in Tennis singles this evening with Conor progressing to tomorrows second round of singles.
Tomorrow will see athletes in action across Athletics, Cycling, Swimming and Tennis. Athletics competitors will compete in Quarter Finals in Men and Women’s Long Jump, Men’s High Jump, Women’s Hammer Final, Women’s 800m Semi-Final and Women and Men’s 100m Final. Swimming will see athletes in action in Men’s 400m and 50m Freestyle, Women’s 800m and 100m Freestyle and the 4x100m Mixed Medley. Male and Female Cyclists will compete in the 10k Time Trials and Conor Gannon will compete in Round 2 of Singles.