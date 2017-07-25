Success at European Juniors

It has been a great month for some of our young athletes on the European age group level.

Gina Akpe-Moses (Blackrock-Louth) headed a magnificent day for Irish athletics winning the women’s 100m in 11.71 seconds at the European U20 Athletics Championships in Grosseto, Italy today (July 21). John Fitzsimons crowned a superb European U20 Championships for Ireland in Grosseto, Italy with a sensational bronze in the men’s 800m today (July 23).

Michaela Walsh (Swinford) won a brilliant bronze in the hammer with a best throw of 61.27m continuing the Irish success story at the European U20 Athletics Championships in Grosseto, Italy.

Aoife Hopkins from Howth Yacht Club had a convincing victory in Dournanez, France winning 7 out of 10 races sailing and is the new European Ladies Under 21 Radial Champion.

Aoife has been a training partner of Olympic Silver medalist Annalise Murphy for the last 3 years.

Mona McSharry took Ireland’s tally to three on the closing night of competition at the European Junior Swimming Championships in Hungary.