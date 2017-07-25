Search
Silver Medal for Wicklow Cyclist Lara Gillespie

July 25, 2017
The first medal of the 2017 EYOF Games in Győr was won by Team Ireland’s Lara Gillespie who secured a place on the podium in the Girl’s Cycling Time Trial. Lara took silver in a time of 15 minutes 20 seconds just 3 seconds behind the Swiss winner with an athlete from Great Britain finishing in third place.
 
