Athletics has secured two Bronze Medals at the track today at the EYOF Games in Győr, Hungary. Hammer Thrower, Jade Williams showed great composure to have all her six throws recorded to finish 3rd with a throw of 58.62m.

Patience Jumbo-Gula sprinted to victory, landing herself a place on the podium with a tight finish in the 100m with a wind-assisted time of 11.59.