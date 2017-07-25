Three Medals for Team Ireland at Day Two of EYOF

Tuesday, 25th July: A memorable day for Team Ireland with three medals won on Day Two of the European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF) in Gyor, Hungary.

Ireland’s first medal of the day was secured by Wicklow’s Lara Gillespie as she came home second in the Girl’s Cycling Time Trial. The Enniskerry rider took silver for Ireland in a time of 15minutes 20 seconds, just behind the Swiss winner in 15 minutes 17 seconds.

The medals continued to flow for Team Ireland in the afternoon as Cavan’s Jade Williams threw to secure a bronze for Ireland in the Hammer. The Bailieborogh native threw 58.62m and Ireland’s second medal of the day.

A hugely successful day for Team Ireland was rounded off by Patience Jumbo-Gula in the final of the 100m. The Dundalk sprinter finished third in a time of 11.59 to take Ireland’s third medal of the afternoon.

Other Team Ireland News – Day Two

Athletics:

Sean Carolan produced a personal best of 6.79m to secure himself a place in tomorrow’s long jump final, while Molly Brown was unfortunate not to qualify for the Final from her 800m semi final today.

Swimming:

This morning’s swimming heats in the 800m Freestyle saw Rebecca Lowe swim an impressive personal best time of 9:16.14, placing her 14th overall while Cara Osing also swam to her personal best with a time of 9:23.59, placing her in 18th.

Maria Godden and Naoimi Traiy swam in the 100m Freestyle, with Maria placing 26th with a time of 59.08, and Naomi placing 39th with a time of 59.91. Ireland’s Mixed Medley Relay of Godden, Eoin Corby, Sean McNicholl and Trait combined for a time of 4:7.59, placing 14th overall.

Cycling:

Also competing today were Maeve Gallagher (24th) and Caoimhe O’Brien (49th). Cathir Doyle was the fastest of the boys over the 10km Time Trial, finishing 19th.

Day three of EYOF will see athletes in action across Athletics, Gymnastics, Swimming and Tennis with nine Irish swimmers, seven Irish athletics athletes and three gymnasts all in action.