Day Three at EYOF

Today at the EYOF Games will see an array of action taking place throughout the day, kicking off with Swimming heats with nine Irish swimmers in action. Mia Davison is first up in the 100m Breaststroke, Maria Godden and Scarlett Armstrong swim the 200m Backstroke, Sean Scannell, Amelia Kane and Julia Knox swim the 200m Individual Medley, Eoin Corby goes in the 200m Breaststroke while Cara Osing and Rebecca Lowe are back in the pool for the 400m Freestyle heats.

Two medals from Athletics yesterday, the team will be aiming for medals again today with 5 events taking place in the afternoon including Women’s 200m (Rhasidat Adeleke), Men’s 200m (Colin Doyle), Men’s Long Jump Final (Sean Carolan), Women’s 3000m Final (Mia McCalmont) and Men’s 1500m Final (Alex Boyd).

Gymnastics athletes Jane Heffernan, Meg Ryan and Emma Slevin will compete at 3pm (GMT +2) in the Women’s Artistic Gymnastics.

Conor Gannon has qualified for Round Three of Tennis Singles which will also take place today.

Best of luck to all athletes competing.

EYOF programme below for further information:

EYOF_versenyprogram_EN_WEB