Team Ireland Swimming Results

A total of 2,100m was swam this morning by Ireland’s EYOF Swim Team. What an achievement, and all before 10:30am!

Ireland’s young swimmers continued to surpass their best times at the European Youth Olympic Festival today. Cara Osing and Rebecca Lowe continued their fine form from yesterday both winning their 400m Freestyle heats in personal best times, Osing in 4:28.80 and Lowe in 4:29.09. In the girls 200m Individual Medley heats Julie Knox swam a best time of 2:22.40 finishing second in her heat and 11th overall while Amelia Kane also swam a best time winning her heat in 2:24.90.

Mia Davison swam in 1:15.33 in the 100m Breaststroke while Maria Godden was the fastest Irish swimmer in the 200m Backstroke touching in 2:21.88 ahead of Scarlett Armstrong in 2:23.99. Swimming in the 200IM Sean Scannell clocked 2:15.95 and Eoin Corby finished the morning for Ireland inside the top 20 of the 200m Breaststroke in a time of 2:26.75.

Ireland will have five individuals and a relay swim tomorrow morning. Sean McNicholl swims the 100m Freestyle, Julia Knox the 100m Butterfly, Eoin Corby the 400m IM and Scarlett Armstrong and Naomi Trait compete in the 50m Freestyle while Ireland will have a team in the Mixed 400m Freestyle Relay.

European Youth Olympics, 24th – 28th July, Gyor Hungary

Day 3 Results (Wednesday):

100m Breaststroke Mia Davison – 1:15.33 (30th)

200m Backstroke Maria Godden – 2:21.88 (18th) and Scarlett Armstrong – 2:23.99 (25th)

200m IM Sean Scannell – 2:15.95 (36th)

400m Freestyle Cara Osing – 4:28.80 (19th) and Rebecca Lowe – 4:29.09 (20th)

200m Breaststroke Eoin Corby – 2:26.75 (20th)

200m IM Amelia Kane – 2:24.90 (24th) and Julia Knox – 2:22.40(11th)

Day 4 Schedule:

100m Freestyle – Sean McNicholl

100m Butterfly – Julia Knox

400m IM – Eoin Corby

50m Freestyle – Scarlett Armstrong, Naomi Trait

Mixed 400m Free Relay – Ireland

Well done to all athletes for a hard morning’s work!