Day Three at EYOF, Afternoon Roundup

Team Ireland achieved five personal best’s and two qualifications for Semi-Finals so far on Day Three of the European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF) in Gyor, Hungary.

This afternoon will see the Men’s Long Jump Final (Sean Carolan), Women’s 3000m Final (Mia McCalmont) and Men’s 1500m Final (Alex Boyd) as well as the Women’s Artistic Gymnastics, with three Irish Gymnasts in action and the remainder of Conor Gannon’s Tennis Match.

Athletics:

Rhasidat Adeleke shone on the track in the First Round of the Women’s 200m, hitting her new personal best of 24.16, placing her first in the heat and ensuring her place in the Semi-Final. Colin Doyle, placed 3rd in the U17 Men’s 200m heat in a time of 22:31, also making it to the Semi-Finals.

Swimming:

Ireland’s young swimmers continued to surpass their best times today. Cara Osing and Rebecca Lowe continued their fine form from yesterday both winning their 400m Freestyle heats in personal best times, Osing in 4:28.80 and Lowe in 4:29.09. In the girls 200m Individual Medley heats Julie Knox swam a best time of 2:22.40 finishing second in her heat and 11th overall while Amelia Kane also swam a best time winning her heat in 2:24.90.

Mia Davison touched in 1:15.33 in the 100m Breaststroke while Maria Godden was the fastest Irish swimmer in the 200m Backstroke touching in 2:21.88 ahead of Scarlett Armstrong in 2:23.99. Swimming in the 200IM Sean Scannell clocked 2:15.95 and Eoin Corby finished the morning for Ireland inside the top 20 of the 200m Breaststroke in a time of 2:26.75.

Tennis:

Conor Gannon is in the middle of a heated match against a Lithuanian competitor, which was called off for a rain break. Conor lost the first set, but managed to win the second set after a close tie-break, Currently Conor is 3 love down in the final set, which is due to pick back up shortly.